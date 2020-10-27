New in power, Indiana House leader faces tough election race

In this file photo taken on Monday, March 9, 2020, Speaker of the House Todd Huston, R-Fishers, speaks with the media after being sworn in at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Huston is trying to hold onto his suburban Indianapolis district that’s shifted away from reliably Republican as he faces his first election since March, when he took over the powerful position that controls much of the General Assembly’s action. He faces Democratic challenger Aimee Rivera Cole, who received 46% of the vote against Huston two years ago. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big money has been pouring in for a closing days rush to protect the legislative seat for one of the top Republicans in the Indiana Statehouse.

Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston is trying to hold onto his suburban Indianapolis district that’s shifted away from reliably Republican as he faces his first election since March, when he took over the powerful legislative position. Republicans will almost assuredly keep a sizeable House majority, but GOP organizations and business lobbying groups have given more than $350,000 to Huston’s campaign just since the beginning of October as he faces Democratic challenger Aimee Rivera Cole.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.