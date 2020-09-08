New Haven girl, 16, dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old New Haven girl has died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Michigan on Monday afternoon.

It was around 2 p.m. when emergency personnel were called to the area near the Michigan City lighthouse pier after the teenager was reported missing in the water while swimming with family, according to a report from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Crews from multiple agencies began searching for the girl. Her body was recovered about 50 minutes later by Michigan City Fire crews, DNR said.

Life-saving measures were attempted and the girl was taken to a local hospital, but she was pronounced dead, DNR said.

The DNR said the National Weather Service had issued a beach hazard for high-risk swimming conditions for the area at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.