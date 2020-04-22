New challenger takes on Indiana attorney general for GOP nod

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana prosecutor has launched a new challenge to embattled state Attorney General Curtis Hill’s campaign seeking the Republican nomination for another term. Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter announced his candidacy on Tuesday, picking up the endorsement Adam Krupp — a former official in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration. Krupp ended his campaign after entering the attorney general’s race in January. The nomination will be decided at June’s Republican state convention. Hill awaits a punishment decision from the state Supreme Court over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women during a 2018 party. Hill has denied wrongdoing.