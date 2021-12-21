New Albany officer pleads guilty to misconduct, will resign

Adam Schneider

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and agreed to resign from the department after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a police informant.

Adam N. Schneider pleaded guilty Monday in Floyd County to one felony count of official misconduct and one misdemeanor count of interference reporting a crime.

His plea agreement calls for him to face two years of probation and resign from the New Albany Police Department.

Schneider was charged last summer after a woman told investigators she had been involved in a sexual relationship with Schneider while she was a confidential informant in criminal cases.