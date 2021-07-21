New ACC commissioner wants Notre Dame as football member

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips made it clear he wants Notre Dame to join the conference as a full-time football member.

Last season, Notre Dame played as a temporary member of the ACC due to COVID-19 rules and reached the conference championship game. Phillips described it as a “beautiful and beneficial relationship.” At ACC media days, the league even featured the Fighting Irish logo on the big screen.

Notre Dame has been an independent in football for decades.

