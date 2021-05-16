New $300 million casino opens in northwestern Indiana

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A new $300 million casino has opened in northwestern Indiana, completing a move from along Lake Michigan to a location along heavily traveled Interstate 80/94 in Gary.

The Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana opened to the public Friday evening after an earlier guitar smashing ceremony that included Jackson 5 members and Gary natives Marlon and Tito Jackson. Casino and Gary officials expect a business boost as it replaces the 25-year-old Majestic Star Casino boats that closed in April.

The main entrance to the casino is located behind a 37-foot-tall guitar marquee modeled on a guitar used by Jackson family members during their years living in Gary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss