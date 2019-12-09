Nestle seeks tax break for $200M project at Indiana facility

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Nestle USA is planning a $200 million additional investment at its central Indiana production facility.

The company is asking the Anderson City Council for a property tax break as part of a plan to buy and install new equipment at the facility along Interstate 69.

Nestle expects to add 30 jobs at the 800-worker plant, which makes Coffee Mate and Boost energy drinks.

Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. says the 70% property tax break for seven years is reasonable.

