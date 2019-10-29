Neighborhood patrol leads to stolen vehicle and drug charges

Indiana State Police say Valchas Doss was driving a stolen vehicle and was found in possession of controlled substances and an illegally possessed handgun. (Indiana State Police)

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police say a patrol of a southern Indiana neighborhood ended with an arrest on multiple charges.

On Monday around noon, ISP Trooper Brandon Farias was patrolling downtown New Albany when he was alerted to a possible stolen vehicle at 521 East 8th Street. When he stopped at the house, he encountered Valchas Doss, 44, who lived at the address.

During the subsequent investigation, Farias saw a white 2008 Chrysler 300 in Doss’ possession which was reported stolen out of Louisville, Kentucky. Doss was also found in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, as well as an illegally-possessed handgun. Doss was also found to be in violation of several protective orders which prohibited him from staying at the residence.

Pictured are controlled substances and a handgun found in possession of Valchas Doss. (Indiana State Police)

Doss is charged with the following:

Auto Theft (Prior) – Level 5 Felony Dealing in Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony Dealing in a Narcotic Drug – Level 4 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 Felony Possession of Cocaine – Level 6 Felony Possession of a Handgun without Permit – Level 2 Felony Invasion of Privacy (3 counts) – Level 6 Felony Possession of Marijuana – A Misdemeanor

Doss was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail without incident.