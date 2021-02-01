Nearly 96,000 Hoosiers ages 65-69 schedule COVID-19 vaccines

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reports that nearly 96,000 Hoosiers ages 65 to 69 have scheduled appointments to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of 5 p.m. Monday, the first day of eligibility.

A total of nearly 103,000 first-dose appointments for all eligible age groups were scheduled Monday, the ISDH said. Since offering vaccine in late December, the state reports that more than 1.3 million first- and second-dose appointments have been scheduled.

Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging.

Vaccine clinics are widely available across the state. The ISDH asks that Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at other sites in neighboring counties. Appointments are being added regularly as vaccine supplies permit.