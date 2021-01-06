Nearly 2/3rds of Indiana counties now ‘red’

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — A majority of Indiana’s counties are in “red,” or the worst category for community spread of COVID-19.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 57 Indiana counties are red, with all other counties in orange. Four northeast Indiana counties are red –Steuben, LaGrange, DeKalb and Whitley.

Last week, 45 of Indiana’s counties were in the red, including five in northeast Indiana. Just one county was in the yellow – Jay County.

Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 6,215 new COVID-19 cases, and 80 more deaths tied to the virus.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.