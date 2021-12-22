Navy team to aid Indiana’s largest hospital amid COVID surge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal officials are sending a 23-person U.S. Navy team to Indiana’s largest hospital to help relieve staffers exhausted and overwhelmed by a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The U.S. Army North in San Antonio said Monday that medical personnel from the Navy team, including physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists, will travel to Indianapolis’ Methodist Hospital at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the hospital’s parent, Indiana University Health, had requested staffing assistance from FEMA.

IU Health spokeswoman Lisa Tellus says the Navy team will work at the hospital for 30 days “in areas of greatest need” starting this week.