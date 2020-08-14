Navajo man loses latest bid to delay federal execution in Indiana

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2019, file photo the guard tower flanks the sign at the entrance to the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department plans to resume federal executions next week for the first time in more than 15 years, despite the coronavirus pandemic raging both inside and outside prisons and stagnating national support for the death penalty. Three people are slated to die by lethal injection in one week beginning Monday. The executions will take place at USP Terre Haute. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A judge has rejected a bid from the only Native American on death row to push back his execution date. U.S. District Judge David Campbell in Arizona issued the ruling Thursday.

Attorneys for Lezmond Mitchell had argued the federal execution must comply with Arizona law in seeking the delay. Campbell said the attorneys didn’t identify any procedures in Arizona statutes or criminal rules that conflict with federal protocol when it comes to how Mitchell would die. Mitchell’s immediately filed a notice of appeal. The Justice Department didn’t respond to a request for comment. Mitchell is scheduled to be put to death Aug. 26 in Indiana.