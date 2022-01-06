Natural immunity added to Indiana vaccine exemption bill

House Majority Leader Matt Lehman, R-Berne, speaks during the first day of the legislative session at the the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would severely limit workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

They argue that it’s time to rely on personal responsibility and protections such as natural immunity.

The Republican-dominated Indiana House could debate approving the business vaccine mandate limitations next week after a committee endorsed the bill in a 7-4 vote Thursday.

The House action comes even though Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and GOP Senate leaders have opposed the bill as wrongly interfering in the decisions of private businesses.

The committee approved changes making anyone fired for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination eligible for unemployment benefits.