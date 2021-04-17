Native American remains repatriated to Angel Mounds site

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The remains of more than 700 Native Americans have been returned to burial grounds in southwestern Indiana.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Indiana University completed repatriation of the remains to Angel Mounds State Historic Site from the school’s Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology.

In 2018, Indiana University researchers landed a $300,000 federal grant to preserve a treasure trove of artifacts excavated from the site. The school worked with several federally recognized tribal nations in the multi-year process to comply with the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

The remains had been at the school since 1971. They were restored in March to Angel Mounds, located near Evansville and along the banks of the Ohio River.