MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A national list from Newsweek and Statista considered Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU) among the best colleges for an online education heading into 2023.

IWU ranked 12th on Newsweek’s Top Online Colleges 2023 list after finishing 37th in last year’s list.

IWU also ranked as the highest private Christian university on the list.

“I’m very proud of this recognition for our school,” says IWU President Jon Kulaga. “This is a huge testament to our incredible staff, faculty and students who put in the hard work to make our programs among the top in the nation.”

Finalists for the lists are scored based on an online survey with over 11,400 assessments from more than 9,000 respondents participating in online college degree programs.

The list featured nine additional universities from Indiana:

American College of Education – 2nd

Purdue University Online – 13th

IUPUI Online – 29th

Purdue University Fort Wayne Online Learning – 79th

Ball State Online – 113th

Indiana State University – 121st

Purdue University Northwest – 155th

Purdue University Global – 195th

IvyOnline “Ivy Tech Community College” – 196th

IWU currently offers more than 160 online programs.