MyINcrowd campaign launches as state prepares for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On the eve of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) launched a campaign to show the best of what the Hoosier state has to offer.

“With March Madness shining a national spotlight on Indiana, we want to showcase diverse Hoosiers from around the state who are doing amazing work,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. “This campaign tells the stories of unique and successful people who call our great state home.”

Featuring famous Hoosiers David Letterman and Sage Steele, the #MyINcrowd campaign asks all fellow and former residents to show their Indiana pride. Throughout March, the IDCC is encouraging Hoosiers to highlight the people that makes Indiana an amazing place to live by posting with #MyINcrowd or by tagging @VisitIndiana.

“While we all know Indiana has some pretty special people, we want everyone else to realize it too,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “So, while the eyes of the entire country are on Indiana during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, we want everyone’s help in telling the story.”