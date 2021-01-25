Murderer dies at Indiana State Prison; investigation underway

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has died.

Indiana State Police said Daniel L. Heflin, 30, of Goshen died at the prison. The Indiana Department of Correction contacted the the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post about the death on Thursday, the day state prison records show he died.

Details surrounding the death were not released. State police said Monday that no further information was available and the investigation is ongoing.

Heflin was serving a 90-year sentence for murder, according to prison records. He was sentenced in 2012.