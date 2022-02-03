Murder charges filed against mother, brother of dumped boy

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This January 2022 booking photo released by the Office of the State’s Attorney Lake County, Illinois, shows Jannie Perry. Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday, Jan. 12 for the Illinois woman whose 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said. (Office of the State’s Attorney Lake County, Illinois)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed murder charges against the mother and brother of a 6-year-old boy who died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior.

Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release Wednesday that 38-year-old Jannie Perry of North Chicago and 20-year-ol Jeremiah Perry were jointly indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges that also included aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.

The body of Damari Perry was found last month in an alley in Gary. His funeral was held Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss