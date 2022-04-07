NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in a southern Indiana county have filed murder charges against the man accused of killing his wife and another person in the parking lot of a gas station and holding another person hostage earlier this week.

Cherok Douglass

Cherok Douglass, 37, of New Albany was charged with two counts of Murder and one count of Attempted Murder on top of original charges of Kidnapping and Robbery related to the incidents of April 4.

According to Indiana State Police, Douglass killed his wife and a random customer in the parking lot of a gas station in New Albany. Police responded and Douglass drove off, with officers chasing behind.

Eventually, Douglass got out of the vehicle and ran off to a restaurant, where he took a woman hostage at gunpoint and forced her into a SUV, state police said. As he tried to drive off, Douglass tried to run over officers, and he was shot by officers, state police said.

Douglass crashed the vehicle into the back of the restaurant and he was taken into custody. Both Douglass and the kidnapping victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

State police called the events of the day “horrific” in a news release.

Douglass is being held in the Floyd County Jail.

