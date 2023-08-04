LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) resulted in the arrest of a Munster man on charges of child exploitation.

Micheal Anthony Prestamer, 32 of Munster IN was arrested Wednesday after investigators received more than 20 Cyber Tips from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to specific online accounts that were being used for child exploitation. After investigation, search warrants were issued for the residence in Munster, and a business in Hammond.

Prestamer was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail. Preliminary charges were issued and are as follows;

Level 5 Felony Child Exploitation (3 Counts)

Level 6 Felony Child Exploitation (3 Counts)

Further charges will be considered and decided by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children is encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to NCMEC at https://report.cybertip.org/.