Muncie woman pleads guilty in death of 3-month-old daughter

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her 3-month-old daughter who had broken bones and burns and didn’t get medical care.

Sarah Styhl of Muncie faces a prison sentence between 20 and 40 years if a Delaware County judge accepts the plea at a July 27 hearing.

Shae Styhl died a year ago. Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says Sarah Styhl pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Styhl admitted that she was aware of the injuries and didn’t seek medical care for her daughter.