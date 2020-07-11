Muncie Schools set 2 days for in-person enrollment

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Officials in Muncie Community Schools have set aside two days for parents who want to enroll their children in person.

Each of the district’s school buildings will be open for class registration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Thursday.

The Star Press in Muncie reports that parents can choose to register students to attend school in person this fall or to take classes remotely using the district’s virtual learning program.

About 2,100 students have been registered to attend school in person this fall, while 178 have signed up for virtual learning.

The district’s fall 2019 enrollment was 4,863.

