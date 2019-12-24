Muncie mayor’s trial on federal charges delayed until May

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana mayor’s federal trial on charges of accepting a bribe has been pushed back for several months.

Defense attorneys for Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler requested the delay on the trial that had been set for January. His attorneys told the judge they needed more time to review evidence and “to negotiate a plea agreement with the government or adequately prepare for trial.”

The judge rescheduled the start of Tyler’s trial for May 25.

Tyler was arrested in November on a federal indictment alleging he accepted a $5,000 bribe in exchange for the awarding of a public works contract.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.