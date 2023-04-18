MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was charged with rape Monday after he was accused of assaulting a teenager in the summer of 2022.

Justin Andrew Leavitt, 26, was charged with rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Leavitt is accused of assaulting a 14-year-old at least three times in July of 2022.

Court documents show Leavitt allegedly also showed the teen pornography on his cellphone. Investigators said they also had recorded evidence of Leavitt admitting to assaulting the teen during a phone call.

Leavitt has not been booked, according to the Delaware County Jail.