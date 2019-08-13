Muncie boy with gun said he ‘might have to shoot’ people

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy arrested with a handgun outside a central Indiana high school allegedly told an acquaintance he “might have to shoot a couple of people.”
The Muncie Central High School student was arrested Aug. 7 outside the school.
Court records filed in delinquency proceedings against the juvenile say he showed an acquaintance a handgun outside the school, saying he was bringing it to school because he had a “beef” with some people there.
That witness texted a school guard about the armed youth after he allegedly told her “he might have to shoot some people.”
Officers found a handgun and two fully loaded magazines in the boy’s shorts pocket.
Prosecutors say he’d be facing six charges, including possession of a handgun on school property, if he was an adult.
