INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Six people were sent to the hospital on Saturday afternoon because of a multiple-motorcycle crash on I-70, just west of downtown Indianapolis.

According to police, the accident was at least three separate crashes involving four motorcycles.

The motorcyclists were participating in an organized motorcycle ride called the Patriot Freedom Ride. The chain reaction crash began when an white passenger car cut in between some of the riders, causing one motorcyclist to take evasive action, striking another motorcycle.

Two other motorcyclists laid their motorcycles down trying to avoid the crash. The white passenger car did not stop at the scene and there is no further description of it.

Police say that, when they arrived, they found two people who had very serious injuries. One person’s arm was bleeding heavily and a tourniquet was applied by police at the scene. Another person was unconscious, but breathing.

Six people were hospitalized, two with serious injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, five of the six injured riders were in stable condition.

The identities of the riders and the status of the most seriously injured rider is unknown.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75 mile marker. Those lanes were closed while the crash was being investigated, but have since been re-opened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.