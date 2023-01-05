PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Crews from five regional fire departments responded to a large structure fire at Waupaca Foundry on Wednesday night. The plant manager says the fire started in the foundry’s melt center, where molten materials are used to make iron castings, which are then processed into vehicle parts.

Waupaca Foundry released a media alert around 8:20 p.m. According to the alert, all employees were evacuated and there are no employee injuries as the result of the fire.

Alan Malone, Perry County Sheriff, tells Eyewitness News that the fire was a very serious situation. He says one firefighter suffered a minor injury but was immediately treated.

“We are so fortunate to have the departments responding quicky to this incident and we are grateful there are no injuries,” said Cody Rhodes-Dawson, plant manager.

Plant officials say workers can stay up to date with the status of production at the facility through the company’s internal app.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.