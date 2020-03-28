Multiple dead in Switzerland County house fire

VEVAY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly house fire in Switzerland County that happened Saturday morning.
Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are on scene of a fire in Vevay, Indiana, according to Indiana Homeland Security. Multiple fatalities have been reported.
An exact location for the fire has not been made available.
Indiana Homeland Security sent out the following tweet:
