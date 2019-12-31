Motorist killed in crash with vehicle fleeing police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist has been killed when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle fleeing police in Indiana.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say officers were conducting a federal firearms investigation and attempted a traffic stop about 1 p.m. Monday. That driver fled, later disregarded a traffic signal and struck a second vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was pronounced dead at a hospital. His passenger was hurt in the crash.

The motorist being pursued by police has been arrested.

Officers involved in the initial chase were part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, a collaboration between police agencies.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.