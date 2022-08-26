JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A motorcyclist was flown to a hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Seymour, Indiana Thursday afternoon.

An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling Interstate 65 around 5:30 p.m., spotted 26-year-old Robert Pettry and attempted to conduct a traffic stop due to a registration violation and Pettry’s driving behavior.

Pettry quickly sped up after the officer turned on his police lights and tried to pass a car driven by 32-year-old Marlee Rogers.

Pettry’s motorcycle then collided with the left rear of Rogers’s vehicle, which caused Pettry to be thrown off the motorcycle. The motorcycle then struck a third vehicle before catching fire.

The officer, Trooper Clayton Saltzman, who attempted to make the traffic stop was soon on the scene and applied multiple tourniquets to Pettry control the bleeding sustained from his injuries. Pettry was airlifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and toxicology tests are pending.