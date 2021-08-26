Motorcyclist revived by passerby, police after crash in Miami Co.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was revived by police officers and a passerby on Wednesday after he was found unconscious in a ditch.

Just after 8 p.m., officers with the Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash on northbound U.S. 31 near C.R. 900 S., just north of Kokomo.

Responding troopers found William Lidy, 48, of Russiaville in a ditch next to a motorcycle. A good Samaritan was performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on Lindy who had a purple face, was not breathing and had no pulse, ISP said. Officers took over CPR as deputies arrived to the scene to assist.

Lidy started to breathe and had a pulse before medical personnel arrived. ISP said an automated external defibrillator (AED) was applied but the machine said no shock was needed.

He was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a Fort Wayne hospital. ISP said he was last listed in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

The preliminary crash investigation shows that Lidy was driving a 2006 Honda CBR motorcycle northbound on U.S 31 near C.R. 900 S.. For an undetermined reason, the motorcycle left the road and Lidy was ejected from the bike.

The investigation is ongoing. ISP said the use of intoxicants is suspected of having contributed to the crash.

Lidy was wearing a helmet which officers believe helped reduce the severity of his injuries.

ISP said troopers are trained annually in CPR.