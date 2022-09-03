EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was arrested just before midnight Friday after leading a trooper on a high-speed chase through several Evansville streets and ultimately crashing, according to Indiana State Police.

A state trooper on patrol around 11:50 p.m. reported seeing a speeding 2019 Yamaha motorcycle passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at going 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, ISP said.

The trooper tried to stop the motorcycle, but the rider sped up even further and turned onto another road, reaching about 80 mph and then making another turn. ISP said the rider disregarded multiple stop signs and continued to turn on different streets trying to get away from the trooper.

ISP said the chase ended when the motorcycle crashed in the 7800 block of Darmstadt Road.

The rider, identified by ISP as 23-year-old Charles A. Fairbanks of Evansville, had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Since then, ISP said Fairbanks has been released from treatment and is now being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail. Fairbanks is charged with resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.