Motorcyclist hit by semi, dies in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A southern Indiana man is dead after his motorcycle was hit by a semi on I-265 Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:45 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) and Clark County emergency crews were sent to I-265 near the I-65 interchange at the seven-mile-marker on reports of a crash between a motorcycle and semi.

The New Chapel Ambulance service was one of the first to the scene and reported to ISP that the crash was fatal.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a green 2021 Harley Davidson Fat Boy motorcycle, driven by John Billman, 52, of Jefferson was entering westbound I-265 from the northbound I65 onramp. While he was entering, a 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by James Mayfield, 51, of Andrews North Carolina was approaching the onramp and, according to investigators, crossed into the onramp and hit the motorcycle.

Billman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s office, ISP said. The next-of-kin has been notified.

Mayfield was not injured.

ISP said neither drugs nor alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

A section of westbound I-265 was closed while an ISP crash reconstruction team investigated. The area has since reopened.

This crash remains under investigation.