INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP Dispatchers got reports around 5:15 p.m. of a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle on the I-465 northbound ramp to Rockville Road, ISP said in a release.

When a trooper got to the scene, he said he found a man unresponsive on the side of the ramp. The trooper aided the man until paramedics arrived. Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The initial investigation determined the man was riding a motorcycle on I-465 northbound and attempting to exit at Rockville Road. ISP said that for an unknown reason, the rider didn’t navigate the curve of the ramp and ran off the road, hitting a sign.

The man’s identity will be released after family is notified.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash, the release said.

The ramp to Rockville Road was closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated.