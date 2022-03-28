GREENFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man wanted on a warrant fled on his motorcycle from central Indiana police, leading officers on a pursuit through parts of two counties before he crashed at an intersection and died.

Police said 27-year-old Spencer Chase Goodwin of Spiceland died at the scene Sunday evening after crashing into a car at a Greenfield intersection during the pursuit. The car’s driver was hospitalized. The Star Press reports

Goodwin was wanted on a warrant for probation violations when a Henry County sheriff’s deputy spotted him about 6:50 p.m. EDT Sunday. Goodwin fled at high speed, starting a police pursuit that ended with his fatal crash in adjacent Hancock County.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved