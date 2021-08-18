Motorcyclist crashes, dies during NW Indiana police pursuit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist fleeing from northwest Indiana police died after he apparently lost control of his bike at a roundabout and crashed.

A Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s deputy began the pursuit about 9 p.m. Tuesday after spotting the motorcyclist riding a wheelie and clocked him going 85 mph.

The deputy couldn’t keep up with the motorcycle but was able to track it because it was kicking up dust.

Tippecanoe County Chief Deputy Terry Ruley tells the Journal & Courier the deputy soon arrived at a roundabout and discovered the crashed motorcycle and its driver already dead.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released.