Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Kosciusko County crash

LEESBURG, Ind. (WANE) – A man was airlifted to the hospital after injuries sustained in a two vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Thursday.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Main and Van Buren Streets in Leesburg around 4:45 p.m. on reports of a two vehicle crash.

Investigators say a car was traveling southbound on Main and began to turn east onto Van Buren, into the path of a northbound motorcycle when the two crashed.

Courtesy of Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office

The man driving the motorcycle sustained severe lacerations to his upper thigh and arm and was airlifted to a hospital.

The driver of the car, David Watts, was taken into custody at the scene and booked at the Kosciusko County Jail on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

The Kosciusko County Prosecutor’s Office advised that Watts’ charge and arrest is merely an accusation and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This crash remains under investigation by the Kosciusko County Fatal Team.