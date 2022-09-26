PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County sheriff says a Michigan man lost his life over the weekend during a semi accident along State Road 66.

According to Sheriff Alan Malone, dispatch received reports of a serious crash at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road and SR 66 shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday. The report stated the accident was between a semi-truck and a motorcycle.

First responding agencies say the coroner’s office was called after officials arrived and found the motorcycle rider dead. Deputies say the semi driver wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Investigators revealed the the biker was riding west on State Road 66 when it collided with the semi-truck at the intersection of Dexter Magnet Road.

The motorcycle rider was identified as 56-year-old Chad A. Chamberlain of Jackson, Michigan. We’re told this incident is completely unrelated to the semi accident that happened the same day in Perry County.

