Motorcycle-pickup truck crash in Ohio kills 2 motorcycle riders from Indiana

ANSONIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash with a pickup truck in Ohio.

The Darke County sheriff’s office said deputies as well as Union City and Ansonia fire and rescue personnel were called to a Route 47 intersection in Jackson Township just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation indicates that the eastbound pickup turned north onto a road in the path of the westbound motorcycle.

Two Union City, Indiana residents, 55-year-old Douglas Shaneyfelt and 48-year-old Hope Shaneyfelt, were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said neither was wearing a helmet. The pickup driver was treated at the scene.

