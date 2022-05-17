STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– A motorcycle crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a man from Orland and left another in critical condition.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Kenneth R. Steele, 74, and his passenger 75-year-old Janice Steele was driving a black 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on State Road 120.

The pair crossed paths with the driver of a 2003 Ford Explorer. Guy W. Griffith, age 68, of Fremont Indiana turned onto CR 300 W from SR 120 when he turned into the path of Steele.

Upon impact, both riders of the motorcycle were ejected from the vehicle.

Kenneth Steele was pronounced dead at the scene due to blunt force trauma, and Janice Steele sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital where she is in critical condition, according to a release from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither motorcyclists were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Griffith sustained no injuries.

SR 120 was closed for 2 hours while the crash was being investigated.