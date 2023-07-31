WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday an officer with the Indiana State Police (ISP) attempted to make a stop leading to a chase on and off foot that ended in arrest.

While patrolling Sagamore Parkway just before 9:45 pm a state trooper attempted to make a stop on a 1983 Honda motorcycle for equipment violation. The rider, identified as Dalton Turnpaugh, 24, from Otterbein, IN, failed to stop fleeing westbound on Sagamore Parkway.

The pursuit lasted 2 miles before ending on Cumberland Avenue where Turnpaugh got off the motorcycle and attempted to flee on foot. He was quickly located and safely taken into custody.

Further investigation by ISP revealed that Turnpaugh was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Turnpaugh was transported to Tippecanoe County Jail.

The preliminary charges were as follows;