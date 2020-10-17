Mother of Indiana school shooter sentenced to probation

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 14-year-old boy who fired gunshots inside an eastern Indiana middle school in 2018 has avoided any jail time for failing to take actions that authorities say could have prevented the shooting.

The teen shot out a door at Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond and fired shots at police officers before he fatally shot himself.

A Wayne County judge this past week accepted guilty pleas from 44-year-old Mary Ann York on four child neglect charges.

The judge sentenced York to 2½ years of probation.

