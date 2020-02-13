Mother of children killed in bus stop crash won’t face criminal charges

ROCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) — The mother of three children who were killed in a 2018 bus stop crash will not face criminal charges of battery, WSBT reports.

Alyssa Shepherd was sentenced to 4 years in prison for the deaths of twins Mason and Xzavier, their sister Alivia, as well as the critical injuring of Maverik Lowe. As the four children were crossing a road in Rochester to get on their bus in October, Shepherd ignored the stop arm of their bus and crashed into the kids with her truck.

After the sentencing hearing in January 2020, the siblings’ mother, Brittany Ingle, struck Shepherd with her hand or elbow, knocking her into a wall before she was restrained by law enforcement according to an affidavit. A special prosecutor was assigned a short time later.

The special prosecutor told WSBT, “After thoughtful and careful review of the extraordinary circumstances of this investigation,” no criminal charges will be filed.