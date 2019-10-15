Mother arrested in eastern Indiana school shooting investigation

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police say they have arrested the mother of a deceased Indiana teen who took his life after shooting his way into a Richmond school late last year.

In the morning on December 13, 2018, Indiana State Police and Wayne County police agencies responded to a report of an armed teen possibly going to Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond to commit an act of violence. Dispatchers notified the school and area police.

Richmond police officers arrived at the school as the teen suspect shot out the glass in a side door and entered the building.

Officers from several agencies chased the teen, and when he was surrounded by police in a stairwell, he “made the unfortunate decision to take his own life,” according to Indiana State Police.

The original investigation ended and was turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in January, 2019. An additional investigation was submitted in September at the prosecutor’s request.

After “an extensive review of all the facts,” Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman requested a felony warrant for the arrest of the deceased teen’s mother, Mary York, 43, of Winchester, Indiana.

On Tuesday, October 15, York turned herself in at the Wayne County Jail. She faces the following charges: