INDIANA (NEXSTAR) — “Will Indiana make the NCAA Tournament?” “Can Indiana Jones live forever?” “Why Indiana called Hoosiers?”
These are only a few of the questions people have about the Hoosier state, according to data compiled by Answer the Public, a company specializing in helping businesses create content around trending topics.
The company, using autocomplete data pulled from Google and other search engines, has determined some of the most popular search queries about Indiana (and, by nature of the state’s name, the “Indiana Jones” movie franchise) as of March 24, 2023.
Curious to know what people are searching for? Take a look below.
Indiana Questions
Are
- Are Indiana and Zach dating
- Are Indiana guitars good?
- Are Indiana bats endangered?
- Are Indiana Jones movies on Disney plus?
- Are Indiana and Kentucky reciprocal states?
- Are Indiana and Zach siblings
- Are Indiana Pacers good?
Can
- Can Indiana Jones die?
- Can Indiana win March Madness?
- Can Indiana have earthquakes?
- Can Indiana beat Kent State?
- Can Indiana beat Purdue?
- Can Indiana win the NCAA Tournament?
- Can Indiana Jones live forever?
- Can Indiana make the Final Four?
How
- How Indiana got its name?
- How Indiana became a state?
- How’s Indiana weather?
- How Indiana County taxes work
What
- What Indiana Jones movie is first?
- What Indiana Jones movie was filmed in Petra
- What Indiana known for
- What Indiana county is 49
- What Indiana Jones movie is the best
- What Indiana Jones movie was Sean Connery in
- What Indiana Jones movie has the boulder
- What Indiana county is 29
When
- When Indiana Jones 5
- When Indiana became a state
Where/Where’s
- Where Indiana University
- Where Indiana located
- Where Indiana Jones Last Crusade filmed
- Where Indiana refund
- Where Indiana Jones reunites with Marion crossword
- Where’s Indiana on the map
- Where’s Indiana beach
Who
- Who Indiana Jones
- Indiana who’s on my ballot
- Indiana who is my state representative
- Who’s Indianapolis Colts quarterback
- Indiana who to vote for
- Indiana who is on the ballot
- Who’s Indianapolis quarterback
Why
- Why Indiana lyrics
- Why Indiana Jones
- Why Indiana called Hoosiers
- Why Indiana University
- Why Indiana Hoosiers
Will
- Will Indiana Jones 5 be good
- Will Indiana Jones die
- Will Indiana make the NCAA Tournament
- Will Indiana Jones 5 be the last
- Will Indiana Jones be on Disney plus
- will Indiana Jones live forever
- Will Indiana legalize weed in 2023
- Will Indiana change time in 2023
Indiana Prepositions
Can/Can’t
- Indiana can shoot cops
- Indiana can am dealers
- Indiana can recycling
- Indiana can I shoot on my property
- Can Indiana residents carry in Illinois
- Can Indiana residents buy from Illinois dispensary
- Can Indiana felons vote
- Indiana aluminum can prices
For
- Indiana for the winners
- Indiana for sale
- Indiana for hire endorsement
- Indiana for rent
- Indiana for sale by owner
- Indiana for the winners commercial
- Indiana for retirement
- Indiana for hire endorsement test
Is
- Indiana is in what time zone
- Indiana is known for
- Indiana is in
- Indiana is a state
- Indiana is famous for
- Indiana is weed legal
- Indiana is Midwest
- Indiana is a state or city
Near
- Indiana near me
- Indiana near Chicago
- Indiana near Ohio
- Indiana near Illinois
- Indiana near Louisville
- Indiana near Kentucky
- Indiana near city
- Ind near me
To
- Indiana to Maryland
- Indiana to Ohio
- Indiana to DC flight
- Indiana to California flight
- Indiana to Canada
- Indiana to Chicago train
- Indiana to New York flight
- Indiana to Miami flights
With
- Indiana with counties
- Indiana with cities
- Indiana with fireworks
- Indiana map with cities
- Indiana map with counties
- Indiana Jones with Sean Connery
- Indiana Jones with Shia LeBoeuf
- Indiana Jones with Asian kid
Without
- Indiana without power
- Indiana driving without insurance
- Indiana driving without a license
- Indiana Jones without hat
- Indiana driving without ever receiving a license
- Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford
- Indiana counties without building codes
- Indiana fishing without a license fine
Indiana Comparisons
And
- Indiana and Zach
- Indiana and Ohio
- Indiana and the temple of doom
- Indiana and business
- Indiana and the last crusade
- Indiana and Illinois
- Indiana and Zach justice
- Indiana and Indianapolis
Like
- Indiana like kind exchange
- Indiana like
- Indiana like names
- like Indiana Jones
- like Indiana Jones movies
- like Indiana dunes crossword
- Indianapolis like
- Indiana Jones like books
Or
- Indiana or Miami
- Indiana or Indianapolis
- Indiana or Houston
- Indiana or Michigan
- Indiana or Kentucky
- Indiana or Ohio
- Indiana vs Kent state prediction
- Indiana or Illinois
Versus/Vs
- Indiana versus Michigan
- Indiana versus Ohio State
- Indiana versus Purdue basketball
- Indiana versus Iowa women’s basketball
- Indiana versus Minnesota basketball
- Indiana versus Michigan score
- Indiana versus Maryland basketball score
- Indiana versus Michigan college basketball
- Indiana vs Boston
- Indiana vs Miami
- Indiana vs Boston last game
- Indiana vs Purdue
- Indiana vs Purdue basketball
- Indiana vs Atlanta
- Indiana vs Maryland basketball
- Indiana vs Michigan
A-Z Indiana searches
A
- Indiana abbreviation
- Indiana acceptance rate
- Indiana abortion
- Indiana area codes
- Indiana abbreviation 2 letter
- Indiana airports
- Indiana abortion law
- Indiana American Water
B
- Indiana basketball
- Indiana bmv
- Indiana basketball schedule
- Indiana basketball roster
- Indiana boy missing
- Indiana basketball coach
- Indiana baseball
- Indiana bmv hours
C
- Indiana capital
- Indiana court records
- Indiana congressional delegation
- Indiana cities
- Indiana children’s museum
- Indiana convention center
- Indiana Colts
- Indiana county map
D
- Indiana Dunes National Park
- Indiana basketball
- Indiana Department of Revenue
- Indiana Department of Corrections
- Indiana Dunes State Park
- Indiana driver’s license
- Indiana daylight savings
- Indiana Department of Education
E
- Indiana Evans
- Indiana Evans movies and TV shows
- Indiana election results
- Indiana entity search
- Indiana esg
- Indiana economic development
- Indiana election results 2020
- Indiana election results 2022
F
- Indiana floors
- Indiana football
- Indiana flag
- Indiana floors Lorton
- Indiana flooding
- Indiana Feek
- Indiana furniture
- Indiana farm bureau
G
- Indiana governor
- Indiana Gazette
- Indiana glass
- Indiana game
- Indiana gun laws
- Indiana girls basketball
- Indiana good samaritan law
- Indiana gas tax
H
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Indiana Hoosiers basketball
- Indiana high school basketball state finals
- Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball
- Indiana high school basketball
- Indiana health center
- Indiana Hawke
- Indiana Hoosier lottery
I
- Indiana inmate search
- Indiana Indianapolis
- Indiana income tax
- Indiana initials
- Indiana institute of technology
- Indiana income tax rate
- Indiana id
- Indiana in
J
- Indiana Jones
- Indiana Jones 5
- Indiana Jones movie order
- Indiana Jones 5 cast
- Indiana Jones Temple of Doom cast
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Indiana Jones movies
- Indiana Jones cast
K
- Indiana Kelley
- Indiana knives
- Indiana killer
- Indiana known for
- Indiana kettle corn
- Indiana child found
- Indiana Kelley ranking
- Indiana killer arrested
L
- Indiana legislature
- Indiana license plate
- Indiana lottery
- Indiana license lookup
- Indiana limestone
- Indiana license
- Indiana logo
- Indiana law journal
M
- Indiana Massara
- Indiana mycase
- Indiana map
- Indiana men’s basketball
- Indiana missing teen
- Indiana movie theater
- Indiana march madness
- Indiana members credit union
N
- Indiana news
- Indiana NCAA
- Indiana NBA
- Indiana nickname
- Indiana nursing license
- Indiana newspapers
- Indiana national parks
- Indiana nursing license lookup
O
- Indiana on map
- Indiana obituaries
- Indiana open wheel
- Indiana offender search
- Indiana out of state tuition
- Indiana odyssey
- Indiana outline
- Indiana out of state acceptance rate
P
- Indiana Pacers
- Indiana pa
- Indiana Pacers roster
- Indiana Pacers stats
- Indiana Pacers schedule
- Indiana parenting guidelines
- Indiana Pacers injury
- Indiana population
Q
- Indiana quarter
- Indiana quad 1 wins
- Indiana qb
- Indiana quarter error
- Indiana quarterback
- Indiana quality council
- Indiana qb transfer
- Indiana quilt shows 2023
R
- Indiana radar
- Indiana real estate
- Indiana roster
- Indiana Rose Epps
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Indiana Repertory Theatre
- Indiana Review
- Indiana rowing
S
- Indiana State
- Indiana State Basketball
- Indiana State university
- Indiana senators
- Indiana Secretary of State
- Indiana Secretary of State business search
- Indiana senate race 2024
- Indiana state flower
T
- Indiana time
- Indiana time zone
- Indiana Tech
- Indiana time now
- Indiana turkey season
- Indiana tech blackboard
- Indiana to Maryland
- Indiana toll road
U
- Indiana University
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Indiana University basketball
- Indiana University ranking
- Indiana University acceptance rate
- Indiana unclaimed money
- Indiana unemployment
V
- Indiana vs Boston
- Indiana vs Miami
- Indiana vs
- Indiana vs Boston last game
- Indiana vs Purdue
- Indiana Vassilev
- Indiana v Edwards
- Indiana vs Purdue basketball
W
- Indiana women’s basketball
- Indiana weather
- Indiana wesleyan university
- Indiana wants me
- Indiana women’s basketball roster
- Indiana Wesleyan portal
- Indiana weather radar
- Indiana women’s basketball schedule
X
- Indiana Xavier Johnson
- Indiana xray license
- Indiana xc
- Indiana Xavier
- Indiana Xavier Johnson injury
- Indiana xfl
- Indiana xcel state meet 2023
- Indiana xray license verification
Y
- Indiana youth institute
- Indiana YouTube
- Indiana youth soccer
- Indiana youth group
- Indiana YMCA
- Indiana youth center
- Indiana yearly weather
- Indiana youth turkey season
Z
- Indiana zip code
- Indiana zillow
- Indiana zip
- Indiana Zach Justice
- Indiana zip code map
- Indianapolis zoo
- Indiana zip code and city
- Indiana zip codes by county