What are the most popular searches in Indiana? (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANA (NEXSTAR) — “Will Indiana make the NCAA Tournament?” “Can Indiana Jones live forever?” “Why Indiana called Hoosiers?”

These are only a few of the questions people have about the Hoosier state, according to data compiled by Answer the Public, a company specializing in helping businesses create content around trending topics.

The company, using autocomplete data pulled from Google and other search engines, has determined some of the most popular search queries about Indiana (and, by nature of the state’s name, the “Indiana Jones” movie franchise) as of March 24, 2023.

Curious to know what people are searching for? Take a look below.

Indiana Questions

Are

Are Indiana and Zach dating

Are Indiana guitars good?

Are Indiana bats endangered?

Are Indiana Jones movies on Disney plus?

Are Indiana and Kentucky reciprocal states?

Are Indiana and Zach siblings

Are Indiana Pacers good?

Can

Can Indiana Jones die?

Can Indiana win March Madness?

Can Indiana have earthquakes?

Can Indiana beat Kent State?

Can Indiana beat Purdue?

Can Indiana win the NCAA Tournament?

Can Indiana Jones live forever?

Can Indiana make the Final Four?

How

How Indiana got its name?

How Indiana became a state?

How’s Indiana weather?

How Indiana County taxes work

What

What Indiana Jones movie is first?

What Indiana Jones movie was filmed in Petra

What Indiana known for

What Indiana county is 49

What Indiana Jones movie is the best

What Indiana Jones movie was Sean Connery in

What Indiana Jones movie has the boulder

What Indiana county is 29

When

When Indiana Jones 5

When Indiana became a state

Where/Where’s

Where Indiana University

Where Indiana located

Where Indiana Jones Last Crusade filmed

Where Indiana refund

Where Indiana Jones reunites with Marion crossword

Where’s Indiana on the map

Where’s Indiana beach

Who

Who Indiana Jones

Indiana who’s on my ballot

Indiana who is my state representative

Who’s Indianapolis Colts quarterback

Indiana who to vote for

Indiana who is on the ballot

Who’s Indianapolis quarterback

Why

Why Indiana lyrics

Why Indiana Jones

Why Indiana called Hoosiers

Why Indiana University

Why Indiana Hoosiers

Will

Will Indiana Jones 5 be good

Will Indiana Jones die

Will Indiana make the NCAA Tournament

Will Indiana Jones 5 be the last

Will Indiana Jones be on Disney plus

will Indiana Jones live forever

Will Indiana legalize weed in 2023

Will Indiana change time in 2023

Indiana Prepositions

Can/Can’t

Indiana can shoot cops

Indiana can am dealers

Indiana can recycling

Indiana can I shoot on my property

Can Indiana residents carry in Illinois

Can Indiana residents buy from Illinois dispensary

Can Indiana felons vote

Indiana aluminum can prices

For

Indiana for the winners

Indiana for sale

Indiana for hire endorsement

Indiana for rent

Indiana for sale by owner

Indiana for the winners commercial

Indiana for retirement

Indiana for hire endorsement test

Is

Indiana is in what time zone

Indiana is known for

Indiana is in

Indiana is a state

Indiana is famous for

Indiana is weed legal

Indiana is Midwest

Indiana is a state or city

Near

Indiana near me

Indiana near Chicago

Indiana near Ohio

Indiana near Illinois

Indiana near Louisville

Indiana near Kentucky

Indiana near city

Ind near me

To

Indiana to Maryland

Indiana to Ohio

Indiana to DC flight

Indiana to California flight

Indiana to Canada

Indiana to Chicago train

Indiana to New York flight

Indiana to Miami flights

With

Indiana with counties

Indiana with cities

Indiana with fireworks

Indiana map with cities

Indiana map with counties

Indiana Jones with Sean Connery

Indiana Jones with Shia LeBoeuf

Indiana Jones with Asian kid

Without

Indiana without power

Indiana driving without insurance

Indiana driving without a license

Indiana Jones without hat

Indiana driving without ever receiving a license

Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford

Indiana counties without building codes

Indiana fishing without a license fine

Indiana Comparisons

And

Indiana and Zach

Indiana and Ohio

Indiana and the temple of doom

Indiana and business

Indiana and the last crusade

Indiana and Illinois

Indiana and Zach justice

Indiana and Indianapolis

Like

Indiana like kind exchange

Indiana like

Indiana like names

like Indiana Jones

like Indiana Jones movies

like Indiana dunes crossword

Indianapolis like

Indiana Jones like books

Or

Indiana or Miami

Indiana or Indianapolis

Indiana or Houston

Indiana or Michigan

Indiana or Kentucky

Indiana or Ohio

Indiana vs Kent state prediction

Indiana or Illinois

Versus/Vs

Indiana versus Michigan

Indiana versus Ohio State

Indiana versus Purdue basketball

Indiana versus Iowa women’s basketball

Indiana versus Minnesota basketball

Indiana versus Michigan score

Indiana versus Maryland basketball score

Indiana versus Michigan college basketball

Indiana vs Boston

Indiana vs Miami

Indiana vs Boston last game

Indiana vs Purdue

Indiana vs Purdue basketball

Indiana vs Atlanta

Indiana vs Maryland basketball

Indiana vs Michigan

A-Z Indiana searches

A

Indiana abbreviation

Indiana acceptance rate

Indiana abortion

Indiana area codes

Indiana abbreviation 2 letter

Indiana airports

Indiana abortion law

Indiana American Water

B

Indiana basketball

Indiana bmv

Indiana basketball schedule

Indiana basketball roster

Indiana boy missing

Indiana basketball coach

Indiana baseball

Indiana bmv hours

C

Indiana capital

Indiana court records

Indiana congressional delegation

Indiana cities

Indiana children’s museum

Indiana convention center

Indiana Colts

Indiana county map

D

Indiana Dunes National Park

Indiana basketball

Indiana Department of Revenue

Indiana Department of Corrections

Indiana Dunes State Park

Indiana driver’s license

Indiana daylight savings

Indiana Department of Education

E

Indiana Evans

Indiana Evans movies and TV shows

Indiana election results

Indiana entity search

Indiana esg

Indiana economic development

Indiana election results 2020

Indiana election results 2022

F

Indiana floors

Indiana football

Indiana flag

Indiana floors Lorton

Indiana flooding

Indiana Feek

Indiana furniture

Indiana farm bureau

G

Indiana governor

Indiana Gazette

Indiana glass

Indiana game

Indiana gun laws

Indiana girls basketball

Indiana good samaritan law

Indiana gas tax

H

Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers basketball

Indiana high school basketball state finals

Indiana Hoosiers women’s basketball

Indiana high school basketball

Indiana health center

Indiana Hawke

Indiana Hoosier lottery

I

Indiana inmate search

Indiana Indianapolis

Indiana income tax

Indiana initials

Indiana institute of technology

Indiana income tax rate

Indiana id

Indiana in

J

Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones movie order

Indiana Jones 5 cast

Indiana Jones Temple of Doom cast

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones movies

Indiana Jones cast

K

Indiana Kelley

Indiana knives

Indiana killer

Indiana known for

Indiana kettle corn

Indiana child found

Indiana Kelley ranking

Indiana killer arrested

L

Indiana legislature

Indiana license plate

Indiana lottery

Indiana license lookup

Indiana limestone

Indiana license

Indiana logo

Indiana law journal

M

Indiana Massara

Indiana mycase

Indiana map

Indiana men’s basketball

Indiana missing teen

Indiana movie theater

Indiana march madness

Indiana members credit union

N

Indiana news

Indiana NCAA

Indiana NBA

Indiana nickname

Indiana nursing license

Indiana newspapers

Indiana national parks

Indiana nursing license lookup

O

Indiana on map

Indiana obituaries

Indiana open wheel

Indiana offender search

Indiana out of state tuition

Indiana odyssey

Indiana outline

Indiana out of state acceptance rate

P

Indiana Pacers

Indiana pa

Indiana Pacers roster

Indiana Pacers stats

Indiana Pacers schedule

Indiana parenting guidelines

Indiana Pacers injury

Indiana population

Q

Indiana quarter

Indiana quad 1 wins

Indiana qb

Indiana quarter error

Indiana quarterback

Indiana quality council

Indiana qb transfer

Indiana quilt shows 2023

R

Indiana radar

Indiana real estate

Indiana roster

Indiana Rose Epps

Indiana Regional Medical Center

Indiana Repertory Theatre

Indiana Review

Indiana rowing

S

Indiana State

Indiana State Basketball

Indiana State university

Indiana senators

Indiana Secretary of State

Indiana Secretary of State business search

Indiana senate race 2024

Indiana state flower

T

Indiana time

Indiana time zone

Indiana Tech

Indiana time now

Indiana turkey season

Indiana tech blackboard

Indiana to Maryland

Indiana toll road

U

Indiana University

Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University basketball

Indiana University ranking

Indiana University acceptance rate

Indiana unclaimed money

Indiana unemployment

V

Indiana vs Boston

Indiana vs Miami

Indiana vs

Indiana vs Boston last game

Indiana vs Purdue

Indiana Vassilev

Indiana v Edwards

Indiana vs Purdue basketball

W

Indiana women’s basketball

Indiana weather

Indiana wesleyan university

Indiana wants me

Indiana women’s basketball roster

Indiana Wesleyan portal

Indiana weather radar

Indiana women’s basketball schedule

X

Indiana Xavier Johnson

Indiana xray license

Indiana xc

Indiana Xavier

Indiana Xavier Johnson injury

Indiana xfl

Indiana xcel state meet 2023

Indiana xray license verification

Y

Indiana youth institute

Indiana YouTube

Indiana youth soccer

Indiana youth group

Indiana YMCA

Indiana youth center

Indiana yearly weather

Indiana youth turkey season

Z