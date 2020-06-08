Most Indiana casinos can reopen next week under virus plans

Chairs are removed to keep social distancing between players as a coronavirus safety precaution at an electronic gaming machine in the closed Bellagio hotel and casino, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Most of Indiana’s casinos can reopen their doors as soon as next Monday under coronavirus safety plans they have submitted to state officials. The 13 state-regulated casinos have been closed since mid-March when widespread shutdowns started to slow the coronavirus spread.

The Michigan-based Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians announced Monday it also plans to reopen its South Bend, Indiana, casino and three in southwestern Michigan on June 15. Several tribal casinos in Michigan have welcomed back gamblers but reopening dates haven’t been set yet for the three Detroit casinos overseen by state officials.

