Morning Clay County crash sends ISP trooper to hospital

The following is a release from the Indiana State Police:

Clay County – Just after 9:15 a.m. on May 2, 2020, Trooper Troy Cobb was assisting with traffic direction on Interstate 70 near the 22 mile marker eastbound, due to an earlier accident investigation.

A 2006 Buick, driven by Holly J. Hedden, age 21, of Terre Haute, Indiana, failed to observe Trooper Cobb’s vehicle, with all emergency lights activated, hitting it in the rear. Trooper Cobb was located in the vehicle and sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the impact. He was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital and is receiving treatment.

Hedden sustained no injuries.

Senior Trooper Ted Robertson of the Putnamville State Police Post is the lead investigator.

Drugs and alcohol are not a contributing factor of the crash.

Assisting Agencies: Troopers from the Putnamville State Police Post, Jackson and Posey Township Fire Departments, Star Ambulance, Indiana Department of Transportation, and Edington’s Wrecker Service.