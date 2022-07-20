Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has the support of at least half of Indiana voters, according to a poll conducted by Morning Consult.

The poll released this week found that 54 percent of registered voters in Indiana approve of Holcomb’s performance, against 35 percent who do not.

That puts Holcomb’s approval ranking at 20th among the nation’s governors, according to the poll.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and Gov. Phil Scott of Vermont had the highest approval ratings according to Morning Consult, both at 74 percent. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts (73 percent), Larry Hogan of Maryland (70 percent), and Jim Justice of West Virginia (66 percent) rounded out the top 5.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s approval rating was 57 percent, ranked 13th.

The top eight spots all belonged to Republican governors, and the highest-ranked Democratic governor was Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

The least popular governors were Dan McKee (D-RI), Kate Brown (D-OR), and David Ige (D-HI).