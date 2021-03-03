More than half of Indiana counties ‘blue’ in latest COVID county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — More than half of Indiana’s counties have low COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 51 Indiana counties are blue – the lowest metric for community spread – and the rest are yellow. No counties are orange and none are red.

LaGrange, Noble, Kosciusko, Wabash, Grant, Blackford and Jay counties are all blue.

Last week, 39 counties were blue, including LaGrange, Adams, Jay and Blackford counties in northeast Indiana. No counties were red, and just three were orange, though two of them – Whitley and Huntington counties – are in northeast Indiana.

Also Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 786 new COVID-19 cases, and nine more deaths. The new statistics push the state’s overall caseload to 663,511 and the death toll to 12,200.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.