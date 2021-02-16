More than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics closed due to weather

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Health announced that more than 70 COVID-19 vaccine clinics are closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. A list of impacted sites can be found here and is posted at OurShot.IN.gov.

Individuals who need to reschedule their appointments can click on the link in their last confirmation text message or email or call 211 if they need assistance.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says individuals who receive their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within 42 days of the first dose will have full protection from the virus.